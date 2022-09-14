BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Hits $320.13 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $158.25 or 0.00794471 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $320.13 million and $11.08 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.31 or 0.01005621 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00832428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021038 BTC.
BinaryX Coin Profile
BinaryX’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro/#.
