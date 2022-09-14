BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Down to $92.93

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.93, but opened at $90.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $88.73, with a volume of 2,240 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

