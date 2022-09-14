Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.0501 on Exchanges

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

