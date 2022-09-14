BitBall Market Cap Reaches $543,454.74 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $543,454.74 and approximately $6,293.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

