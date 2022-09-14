Bitcicoin (BITCI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $878,651.00

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Bitcicoin has a total market capitalization of $43.53 million and $878,651.00 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 29,952,752,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,789,232,108 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.See the Features tab for additional information.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

