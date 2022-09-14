Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Hits $8.45 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $8.45 million and approximately $147.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00093988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00069090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007751 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 uses the hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

