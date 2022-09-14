Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 93.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.03 million and $126.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

