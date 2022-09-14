Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $346.42 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $119.57 or 0.00587078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00255813 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00048360 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009759 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011282 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,173,312 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
