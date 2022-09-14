Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 1.7% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $414.28 million and $13.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.65 or 0.00118078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00298945 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

