BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Capitalization Achieves $699,535.70

BitcoinHD (BHD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $699,535.70 and approximately $189,383.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org.

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

