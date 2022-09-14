BitcoinPoS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $421,727.73 and approximately $127.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00067868 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00022074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007701 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,033,481 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,027 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

