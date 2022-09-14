BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 8% This Week

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $36,558.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00301624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00119853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003100 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,583,484,878 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

