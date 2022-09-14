BitCore (BTX) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

BitCore (BTX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $126,323.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,230.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.59 or 0.07887099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00182785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00023874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00298676 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00742334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00586730 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

