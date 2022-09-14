BitGuild PLAT Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $66,497.17 and $47,654.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unidef (U) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.
- PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SPORT (SPORT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- MONK (MONK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.
BitGuild PLAT Coin Profile
BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board.
Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars.
