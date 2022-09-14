BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $491,370.00

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $31.69 million and approximately $491,370.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013005 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

