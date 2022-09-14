BitSong (BTSG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

BitSong (BTSG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. BitSong has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $10,078.00 worth of BitSong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSong coin can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSong has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About BitSong

BitSong’s genesis date was February 10th, 2021. BitSong’s total supply is 133,715,810 coins and its circulating supply is 78,152,637 coins. The official website for BitSong is bitsong.io. The Reddit community for BitSong is https://reddit.com/r/bitsong. BitSong’s official Twitter account is @BitSongOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitSong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSong is a project dedicated to musicians and listeners and will generate profit for the artist and the users who listen to their songs while creating a money-saving opportunity for advertisers. On the BitSong platform, you will be able to produce songs in which an advertiser can attach advertisements and users can access from any device. For each advertisement listened, the artist and the listener will get up to 90% of the profits invested by the advertiser The user will be paid for the “User Attention”, the producer will receive earnings in real time, the advertiser will be able to optimize the campaign after viewing the reports.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

