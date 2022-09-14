BlackCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $191.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $893,521.03 and approximately $191.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,604,067 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.co.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

