Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) PT Lowered to C$0.75

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Blackrock Silver Trading Down 5.9 %

Blackrock Silver stock opened at C$0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. Blackrock Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.