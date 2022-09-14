BLink (BLINK) 1-Day Volume Tops $277.00

BLink (BLINK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLink has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $303,221.90 and $277.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,946.08 or 0.99996810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 0.99990124 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057524 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00066149 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

