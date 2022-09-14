BLOC.MONEY Achieves Market Cap of $22,043.93 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $22,043.93 and $43.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,306.36 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00065014 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00075379 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 21,709,183 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. Medium | Reddit | Facebook | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

