Blocknet Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 38% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $740.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocknet has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00301975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00137472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050172 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005348 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001543 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 9,013,100 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockasset is an athlete-verified NFT platform and ecosystem, connecting fans to their favourite athletes. Harnessing the power of exclusive athlete content, real-world NFT utility and community governance, Blockasset is creating a go-to platform for athletes and sports fans alike. BLOCK token holders will govern the ecosystem. BLOCK holders will be able to submit and vote on proposals for project improvements, as well as propose and vote on athlete content and NFT signings. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.