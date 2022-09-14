Bloom (BLT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Million

Bloom (BLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Bloom has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Bloom coin can now be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Bloom has a market cap of $2.82 million and $3,982.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,918.42 or 0.99996760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.82 or 1.00043938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom (CRYPTO:BLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,642,697 coins. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloom is a decentralized credit protocol that aims to address the existing limitations of the actual credit scoring system. The Bloom protocol will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a novel approach to the credit risk assessment allowing both traditional fiat lenders and digital asset lenders to issues compliant loans on the blockchain while providing lower fees and improve borrower experience at the credit issuance process. The Bloom platform will feature a BloomID (a global secure identity, allowing lenders to offer compliant loans globally), BloomIQ (a system for reporting and trackingcurrent and historical debt obligations that are tied to a user’s BloomID), and BloomScore (a metric of consumers’ creditworthiness). Bloom token (BLT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to participate in evaluating user identities and creditworthiness. Furthermore, it will give users voting rights on future developments on the Bloom credit scoring system. Click here for Masternode stats. “

