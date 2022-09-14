Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.01

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

