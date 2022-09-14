Bluzelle Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.45 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and $7.45 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,148.27 or 1.00121066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00061344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065154 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

