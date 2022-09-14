BMO Capital Markets Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $94.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of BMY opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
