BMO Capital Markets Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $94.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

