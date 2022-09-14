BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 573,921 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.97% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $132,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,062,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $18,570,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,154,000 after purchasing an additional 173,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,048,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

