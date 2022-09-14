BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 6.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $262,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,519,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

