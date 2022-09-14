Bogged Finance Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bogged Finance has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a coin. It launched on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

