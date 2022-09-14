BOMB Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. BOMB has a total market cap of $170,355.39 and $101,928.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.87 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,116.64 or 1.00365723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00061323 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064896 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a coin. BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 coins and its circulating supply is 890,282 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

