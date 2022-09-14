Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0192 on Top Exchanges (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,229.73 or 0.99996749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012418 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065144 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00075367 BTC.

About Bonded Finance

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. Discord | YouTube Whitepaper “

