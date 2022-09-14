Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Booking worth $391,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,920.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,906.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2,047.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.