Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,500.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $2,500.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,920.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,906.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2,047.44. Booking has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

