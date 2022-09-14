Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.90.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,570.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 864,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,088,000 after buying an additional 831,832 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,664,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 562,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after purchasing an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.