Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

