Boqii (BQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 15th. Analysts expect Boqii to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boqii Price Performance

NYSE:BQ opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

Get Boqii alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,310,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.67% of Boqii at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.