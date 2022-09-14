Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Director Dany St-Pierre Buys 1,530 Shares

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$47.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.24. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 83.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. Analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boralex to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB boosted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

