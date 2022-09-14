BoringDAO 1-Day Volume Hits $314,775.00 (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $3.39 million and $314,775.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO was first traded on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

