Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $815,120.00

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $22.99 million and $815,120.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,048.49 or 0.99997714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.53 or 0.99972975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00124537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058042 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00405564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

