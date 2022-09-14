Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.83.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.1 %

BXP opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $133.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.