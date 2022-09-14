botXcoin (BOTX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.51 Million

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, botXcoin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $40.51 million and $13,738.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,642,342 coins. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog.

botXcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.