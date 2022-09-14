Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Braze Stock Down 19.3 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock worth $8,914,916 in the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the period. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $68,082,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

