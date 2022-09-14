Brenton Karl Ahrens Sells 15,000 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,610.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $34,650.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

