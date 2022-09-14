Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 6,252 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 774,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,801,000 after acquiring an additional 134,529 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

