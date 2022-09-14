Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.45. Brilliant Earth Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRLT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $657.00 million and a PE ratio of 43.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 714.0% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,288 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

