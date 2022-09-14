Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Target Price at $31.64

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.64.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

ACI opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

