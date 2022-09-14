Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $245.14

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $226.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

