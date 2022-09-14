Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) PT at $9.90

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

