Brokerages Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $20.14

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after acquiring an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

ARIS stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

