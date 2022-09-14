Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) PT at GBX 2,248.75

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,301 ($27.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £116.44 billion and a PE ratio of 663.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,246.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,501.60. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

