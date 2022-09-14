Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $132.36

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

